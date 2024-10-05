RICHIE KOTZEN Releases "This Is A Test" Video

Richie Kotzen has issued the official music video for “This Is A Test”, following the recent release of his brand-new solo studio album, Nomad, out now via BMG. The album is available digitally, on CD and sky-blue vinyl and can be ordered here.

In the following Behind The Scenes Of Nomad episode, Kotzen explains the origins of his song, "This Is A Test".

While Nomad has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as “Nihilist,” “This Is A Test” and the title track “Nomad,” showcases not only Kotzen’s musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with Nomad Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.

“My approach for the Nomad album was to imagine as if I was only offering this on vinyl,” explains Kotzen. “What songs would live together on that format and how would I sequence side A versus side B and so on and so forth. As it were the song ‘Nomad’ became the closer on side A and ‘Nihilist’ on side B as both compositions were written around the same time I felt they made perfect companions. I am very excited to finally be able to share all these compositions on the full release. I hope folks feel the music the same way I do.”

Written, recorded and produced by Richie Kotzen, Nomad features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen’s multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On Nomad, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to 70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It’s all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.

Tracklisting:

"Cheap Shots"

"These Doors"**

"Insomnia"

"Nomad"*

"Escape"

"On The Table"

"This Is A Test"

"Nihilist"

* Dan Potruch plays drums on “Nomad”

** Kyle Hughes plays drums on “These Doors”

"Cheap Shots" lyric video:

"On The Table" lyric video:

"Cheap Shots" video:

"Insomnia" video:

"Nihilist" lyric video:

US fall tour:

October

5 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

7 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

9 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

10 - Iridium - New York, NY

11 - Iridium - New York, NY

12 - Iridium - New York, NY

15 - City Winery Boston - Boston, MA

17 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - The Suffolk Theater - Riverhead, NY

22 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

23 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

24 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

25 - Backseat Bar & Grill - Winchester, VA

29 - City Winery Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

30 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

November

1 - The Haute Spot - Leander, TX

2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's exclusive interview with Richie Kotzen, visit this location.