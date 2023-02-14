RICHIE SAMBORA Confirms Plans To Reunite With BON JOVI - "I Don't Think There's Any Reason Not To At This Point"

Richie Sambora has told Absolute Radio he’s planning to reunite with Bon Jovi and hopefully record new music with the legendary band.

Fresh from being unveiled as Jacket Potato on ITV show The Masked Singer over the weekend, Richie Sambora dropped by Absolute Radio for a chat with rock aficionado, Leona Graham.

During the wide-ranging chat, the ever-genial Richie spoke to Leona about what it was like performing on The Masked Singer, why he chose the Jacket Potato costume, his legendary career with Bon Jovi, and the enduring appeal of the band’s timeless anthem, "Livin’ On A Prayer", and why the song more relevant than ever today.

Elsewhere in the interview, Leona asked Richie whether he plans to join forces with Bon Jovi again following his performance with them at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2018.

Answering in the affirmative, Sambora said: “We're talking about it. I don't think there's any reason not to at this point.”

Read more at Absolute Radio.