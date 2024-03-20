RICHIE SAMBORA Living An "Unbelievable" Life After Leaving BON JOVI; Working With Slippery When Wet Mixer BOB ROCK

Richie Sambora is living his best life since leaving Bon Jovi. A source tells People that "personal issues" and stress within the band contributed to why the band's longtime lead guitarist, 64, famously left Bon Jovi in the midst of their world tour in 2013 for personal reasons.

Three years before he departed Bon Jovi, Sambora "was feeling demoralized". "There were tensions in the band and Richie had a lot of personal issues," the insider tells People. "His dad died. Heather divorced him."

The fact that the iconic rock group "never took a break" didn't help either. "They never even unpacked their bags," the source says. "They did this for 30 years."

Ultimately, the source claims, the "Ballad Of Youth" performer "didn't have the spirit" for being in the band anymore. "He needed to be home with his daughter, take care of her and also take care of himself," they add.

Currently, Sambora resides in Calabasas, with homes in Orange County and Hawaii, where he is focused on his family, a source confirms.

After his departure from Bon Jovi, his life was "unbelievable" as he was able to drive his daughter Ava to school and be there for her "full-time."

Elsewhere in the article, the "insider" says Sambora has been working with musician/producer Bob Rock, who collaborated on Bon Jovi's 1986 album, Slippery When Wet. "Nowadays, he’s a songwriter, so he’s constantly writing, playing," they say. "It's the life of a musician."

Hulu recently released the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Watch below.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

The docuseries is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.