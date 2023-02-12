RICHIE SAMBORA Revealed As Jacket Potato On The Masked Singer UK (Video)

On February 11th, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed to be Jacket Potato on the ITV show The Masked Singer UK. Check out the unveiling in the clip below along with some of his performances.

Richie Sambora quit Bon Jovi in 2014 and, despite initial claims of tension, has remained cordial with remaining members such as Jon Bon Jovi and David Bryan, even joining them on stage in 2018 as the band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

He’s now hinted that a proper reunion with his former bandmates could be on the cards for Glastonbury next summer, as he told Metro at the MITS Awards in London: "It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit," albeit with a cheeky smile on his face.

Read more at Metro.co.uk, and stay tuned for updates.