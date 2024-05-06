RICHIE SAMBORA Says BON JOVI Docuseries Shows JON's Point Of View - "I Have A Different Perspective On All Of That"

Over the weekend, former Bon Jovi guitarist, Richie Sambora, stepped out for the first time since Hulu's docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, dropped on April 26, to headline the 11th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala at The Galt House Hotel.

Following his performance at the annual event, in which he auctioned a guitar off for charity, the rocker spoke with People about the series, saying that he felt it did not tell his story, but rather that of his former bandmate Jon Bon Jovi.

"It's his project and it's his perspective. I have a different perspective on all of that," Sambora says of the project, which features interviews with him, as well as former and current Bon Jovi members such as frontman Jon, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, as well as former collaborators and management.

Hulu's new docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, premiered April 26 on Hulu in the United States and will be available later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.