RICHIE SAMBORA Says "It's Time" for BON JOVI Reunion Tour - "It Will Be A Big, Massive Kind Of Undertaking"

A reunion may be on the horizon for Bon Jovi, founding member Richie Sambora exclusively told People at the Breeders' Cup on Saturday.

When asked about a reunion for the group at the Arcadia, California, horse racing event, Sambora, 64, said that “there's talking" taking place.

“There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy,” the guitarist said. “I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point.”

Sambora continued, “I think that we wrote a lot of songs that changed a lot of people's lives just by letting them have a good time. I know that's what music did to me… kept me company. And I hope that I can reflect that in what I do.”

“So yeah, it definitely could happen,” he added of a reunion. “It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

As for timing? “I'm not sure. It's up to peoples, it's got to be right. That's all," Sambora told People.

“It's time to do it, though,” he added. “This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I'm having a ball.”

