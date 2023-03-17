RICK ALLEN – Police Release 911 Call Of Violent Assault On DEF LEPPARD Drummer

The man who allegedly assault Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen outside a Florida hotel in Fort Lauderdale has posted bond. Allen was outside the Four Seasons having a smoke after Leppard performed at the Seminole Hard rock Hotel and Casino on March 12 with Mötley Crüe.

Billboard writes: “A police report notes that Ohio resident Max Edward Hartley, 19, hid behind a pillar outside the hotel entrance while Allen smoked and then allegedly rushed at the drummer at full speed and knocked him to the ground. The report says that Allen ‘hit his head on the ground causing injury’ and that when a woman ran out to help Allen Hartley allegedly attacked her as well.

“The 911 calls included one from another caller who said Hartley was attempting to break into the Wine Garden restaurant near the Four Seasons, urging, “Send the police here right now! I’m sitting on a f–king suspect!”

“Hartley was arrested a short time later after police found him at another hotel allegedly breaking car windows and then charged him with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult; Allen lost his left arm after a 1984 car accident.

“Hartley reportedly posted bail on Tuesday and was released from Broward County Jail. Allen, who suffered a head injury in the incident, has reportedly provided a sworn statement and told police that he wants them to prosecute Hartley.”

Hear the 911 calls below: