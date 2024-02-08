RICK SPRINGFIELD Wrote 80s Hit Suspecting His Girl Of Infidelity... But Was He The One Cheating?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Gets The Truth, Straight From The Horse's Mouth (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Was he a soap star turned rocker? Or a rock star who just happened to play a doctor on TV? Back in the early 80s, this was a ridiculous debate that the music press couldn’t seem to figure out. But the answer was simple. It didn’t matter. Rick Springfield was a multi-talented performer who was at home both in the studio and behind the camera. And you’ve got to give him credit, while living the life of a pop star on two fronts, somehow he managed to write some of the biggest hits of the day. From 'Jessie’s Girl' to 'Love Is Alright Tonite' from 'Affair Of The Heart' to today’s featured track, 'Don’t Talk To Strangers'. It’s a song he actually wrote in a state of frenzied paranoia. Worried that his girl was cheating on him while he was on the road… in reality he was the one who was being unfaithful. It’s a crazy story. And as an added bonus, we’re giving the story straight from Rick Springfield himself as I had the privilege of interviewing him. It’s all coming up… next on Professor Of Rock."