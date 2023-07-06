RICK VENTURA's RIOT ACT To Play RIOT Album, Fire Down Under, In Full

Riot guitarist Rick Ventura will be bringing his band Riot Act back to England for a short run of shows to warm up for the British Steel Festival in France on October 7th. Riot Act will be playing the Riot album Fire Down Under in full, as well as other classic Riot tunes. Kaine, a young heavy metal band from Essex, England will be joining them on the tour. This is the first headline tour the band has done in England.

Catch Rick Ventura's Riot Act and Kaine live at the following venues:

September

30 - The Music Room - Ipswich, England

October

1 - Waterfront - Norwich, England

3 - Portland Arms - Cambridge, England

4 - Three Wise Monkeys - Colchester, England

5 - The Cart & Horses - London, England

7 - British Steel Festival - Fismes, France

Rick Ventura was a member of the classic Riot lineup that recorded the legendary albums Narita (1979), Fire Down Under (1981), Restless Breed (1982), and Born In America (1983). He also appeared on the Riot Live (1989) live album. Fire Down Under is considered the ultimate Riot album, having made the Billboard 200 on its original release.

Riot Act released their debut double album Closer To The Flame (Global Rock Records) in 2022 which features both original material and re-recordings of Riot classics. The band then joined Lillian Axe on their UK Tour in 2022 to promote the album, alongside the English heavy metal band Kaine.

This will be a rare opportunity for classic rock / metal fans to see Rick perform the Fire Down Under album in full, as well as all the other legendary Riot tunes from the 1980s.