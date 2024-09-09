RICK WAKEMAN & GORDON GILTRAP - From Brush & Stone Limited Edition 180g Clear Vinyl Available For Pre-Order

From Brush & Stone is a studio album by guitarist Gordon Giltrap and keyboardist Rick Wakeman. The album is the first opportunity to record together for Gordon Giltrap and Rick Wakeman. Both are longtime friends who have been on separate musical paths for forty years.

“Having known Gordon for more years than we both care to remember and having great admiration for both his musical and technical ability plus his unique style of composing, it was a no-brainer for us to produce this album together. Logically, I played exactly what I felt was needed on Gordon’s compositions and he played exactly what he felt was needed on mine - another no-brainer. It’s one of those albums where every time you listen to it you discover something new in the music. Each track evokes a different emotion for the listener which indeed it did for Gordon and myself when we recorded the tracks. An album I think we can be rightly proud of.” - Rick Wakeman

“In 1963 at age 15 I was forced to leave school by my well-meaning father, suggesting that I learn a trade thus abandoning any hope I had of going to art college. Since becoming a writer of tunes I think subconsciously I have been using music as my creative canvas. I have always found that paintings have been a great source of inspiration culminating in 1976 with the William Blake inspired Visionary album and then in 1981 with Peacock Party followed by the Pre-Raphaelite inspired Brotherhood Suite. When the opportunity came along to make an album with my old friend and towering keyboard genius Rick Wakeman I put forward my Brotherhood Suite as a concept and starting point. Rick responded very positively and came back with his idea of classical sculpture as an inspiration. This he did superbly. I was given the luxury of time to work on his compositions, about 6 months in fact, and I hope I did justice to his creations. It was and continues to be an honour to have worked with one of the great Godfathers of progressive rock.” - Gordon Giltrap

Tracklisting:

Side One

"The Savannah Bird"

"Caesar Augustus"

"The Kiss"

"Hermes"

Side Two

"The Thinker"

"David"

"The Discus Thrower"

"The Last of England Spring"

Side Three

"The Death of Chatterton"

"The Light of the World"

"World"

"By Angle Tarn"

"Maddie Goes West"

Side Four (Previously Unreleased)

"A Dublin Day"

"Down The River"

"Isabella's Wedding"

Personnel:

Gordon Giltrap - guitars

Rick Wakeman - keyboards

Production:

Produced by Erik Jordan, Gordon Giltrap and Rick Wakeman.

Guitar recording sessions engineered by Paul White at Malvern Studios.

Keyboard recording sessions engineered by Erik Jordan at Pavilion Studios.

Mixed by Erik Jordan at Jordan Audio Studios.

Artwork by Jan Leytham-Gain.

Additional photography by Lee Wilkinson.

Special thanks to Malcolm 'Mad Malc' Welch.