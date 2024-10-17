RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND Feat. LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT Members Release New Single "Rise Again"; Audio

Rickey Medlocke Band, featuring members of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackfoot, return with a scorching new country infused rock anthem, entitled "Rise Again". Proceeds to benefit the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women's Movement.

Download or stream the single here. Listen below.

On "Rise Again" legendary guitarist Rickey Medlocke and long-time band mate and collaborator Mark Woerpel deliver a scorching country infused arena rock anthem, with a call to action to rise up from the ashes, shed your skin, and meet your destiny, time and again, holding on to hope, letting go of doubt, and never giving up in the face of resistance.

"Rise Again" is the follow up to early 2024's much acclaimed debut single "Never Run Out Of Road" by the Rickey Medlocke Band, which caught the attention of Medlocke fans resulting in 200,000+ audio streams on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.

"I am Native American, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Movement is something that is very special and dear to my heart. This is a problem that has gone on for decades where Indigenous women and girls disappear and they are never found. It needs to be addressed now. I am honored to do my part to get people to pay attention to this issue and support the work of the NIWRC and Dream Catcher Foundation to help end this crisis and advance the lives of Native American people everywhere. I will continue to support these causes through my music and official Rickey Medlocke Band merchandise." - Rickey Medlocke

"Rise Again" is available worldwide via storied record label Rock the Cause Records, per the artists wishes a portion of net proceeds will benefit the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center to help end the crisis of violence and human trafficking plaguing Native American Women and Girls. 10/14/2024 is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in North America.

What is the MMIW movement?

MMIW stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It's a movement that advocates for the end of violence against Native women. It also seeks to draw attention to the high rates of disappearances and murders of Native people, particularly women and girls.

Native Americans are one of the most heavily affected demographics for both sex trafficking and labor trafficking–particularly women and youth. Despite a staggering lack of studies documenting this issue, there is glaring evidence that points to this being a severe problem for indigenous peoples across the map.

In a study conducted at four sites throughout the US and Canada, an average of 40% of women involved in sex trafficking identified as Native American or First Nations. When taking into account that Native women demographically only comprise less than 10% of the general population, the weight of this study’s statistic becomes shocking.