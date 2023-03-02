RICKEY MEDLOCKE Discusses ZZ TOP And LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" Co-Headline Tour - "It's Gonna Be Fun Playing Some Great Iconic Music"; Video

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced their first co-headlining tour - The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour - taking over twenty-two cities in North America this summer. In the new video below from AXS TV, Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd fills us in on the upcoming tour. Plus, Katie Daryl puts Rickey's ZZ Top knowledge to the test.

Produced by Live Nation, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, and continues with stops in Fort Worth, Phoenix, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com

Tour dates:

July
21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August
7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September
1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

* Not A Live Nation Date



