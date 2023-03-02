RICKEY MEDLOCKE Discusses ZZ TOP And LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" Co-Headline Tour - "It's Gonna Be Fun Playing Some Great Iconic Music"; Video

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced their first co-headlining tour - The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour - taking over twenty-two cities in North America this summer. In the new video below from AXS TV, Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd fills us in on the upcoming tour. Plus, Katie Daryl puts Rickey's ZZ Top knowledge to the test.

Produced by Live Nation, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, and continues with stops in Fort Worth, Phoenix, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com

Tour dates:

July

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August

7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September

1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

* Not A Live Nation Date