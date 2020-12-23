RIK EMMETT – Remastered Edition Of Then Again… Available In January
December 23, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Triumph legend Rik Emmett will release a remastered edition of his 2012 album Then Again… in January 2021. Then Again… is a reimagining of Triumph classics. Preorders begin in January here.
Emmett states: “Here and now, we’re looking back on ‘then’. But there seems little point in simply trying to repeat history, so we came at it from a different place: the place where Dave Dunlop and I dealt with these songs on smaller nightclub and intimate listening room stages for the past few decades. Honouring the endurance of these songs, but giving them a fresh, stripped-down and 21st century D.I.Y. perspective, these are new thoughts that occurred to us. Then Again…”
Tracklisting:
“Never Surrender”
“Ordinary Man”
“Midsummer Day Dream”
“Magic Power”
“Fight The Good Fight”
“Petite Etude”
“Lay It On The Line”
“Fantasy Serenade”
“Hold On”
“Suitcase Blues”