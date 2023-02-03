RILEY'S L.A. GUNS - New "Rewind" Single Now Available For Pre-Order

Riley's L.A. Guns will release their new single, "Rewind", via Golden Robot Records on February 17th. This track comes in anticipation of their upcoming album, expected to be in their fans hands in mid-2023. Pre-order the single here.

"Rewind" tackles the complex relationship lulls surrounding infidelity. "Rewind is about how something so sweet can turn so sour," says Kelly Nickels.

It's a tale as old as time; finding someone really special and becoming involved, then as time passes you learn they are cheating on you and stringing you along with lies. The feeling of frustration sinks in as you realise you have to end it and wish you could go back and "rewind" and make different decisions.

To accompany "Rewind", the band are releasing a limited edition bundle series of vinyls.

Riley's L.A. Guns recently released the single, "Overdrive". Golden Robot Global Entertainment Group CEO and President Mark Alexander-Erber has had this marked as one of the highlights of the year for the Golden Robot Records release calendar, commenting, "All this bullshit that rock is dead, just have a listen to this killer new single from Riley’s LA Guns and it’s proof that it's not only alive but it's screaming and yelling the house down."

Drummer Steve Riley has also expressed his excitement at the new era the band is entering, saying, "We are so excited about this second album from the band The Dark Horse and we feel we really took it up a notch with the songwriting, performances, and production after our well received first album Renegades. The first single, 'Overdrive', is a balls out rocker and a great way to open this new album. We know you guys are going to love it and we can’t wait to see you out on the road in 2023!"

With each single leading up to the release of their new album The Dark Horse, Riley's L.A. Guns are putting out a limited edition bundle, with bundle #1 out for pre-order today. Each bundle will include a limited edition red 7" vinyl and a different coloured 12" of the upcoming album, with bundle #1 12" being orange.

"We are very excited to be releasing a 7” vinyl single. It features two songs that mean a lot to us. ‘Ballad of Jayne’ has been re-recorded the way it was initially written, acoustically," says long-time bassist Kelly Nickels.

Bundle #1 is available now and includes:

- 12" Orange The Dark Horse vinyl

- 7" Red Double A-Side single vinyl

Stock is limited. You can order the bundle on the Golden Robot Records online store here.