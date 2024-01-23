RILEY'S L.A. GUNS Release New Album On Late Leader STEVE RILEY's 68th Birthday

Riley's L.A. Guns releaseD their new album, The Dark Horse, on January 22 via Golden Robot Records. The release date would have been the band's leader and drummer Steve Riley's 68th birthday. Riley passed away on October 24, 2023 at the age of 67 following a battle with a severe case of pneumonia.

Tracklisting:

"Overdrive"

"Rewind"

"The Dark Horse"

"Somebody Save Me"

"Sweet Summer Girl (Florida)"

"The Truth"

"Changing Lights"

"It's The World"

"Downday Drag"

"While I'm Away"

Riley's L.A. Guns has etched a compelling narrative in the annals of rock history. Their meteoric rise began when they signed with Polygram Records in 1987, leading to the creation of their debut album, 'L.A. Guns,' which soared to platinum status, selling over a million copies. This marked the outset of their musical journey, establishing them as a formidable force in the music industry and fan favorite.

Following their spectacular debut, the band toured with rock legends like AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard, solidifying their rock dominance. Their second album, 'Cocked and Loaded' (1989), continued the success with chart-toppers like 'Rip and Tear,' 'Never Enough,' and 'The Ballad of Jayne,' going platinum and paving the way for a global tour. In 1990, they released 'Hollywood Vampires,' another platinum album with the hit 'Kiss My Love Goodbye.' Throughout the years, the band's musical odyssey has evolved, punctuated by memorable albums and electrifying performances that continually capture critical acclaim and foster a devoted fan base. Their journey is a testament to their enduring passion, resilience, and their unwavering commitment to the artistry of rock 'n' roll.

In the year 2020, Riley's L.A. Guns underwent a monumental rebirth, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the pulse of rock 'n' roll. The band proudly embraced its roots with the return of original member Kelly Nickels on bass, fortified by the rhythmic force of the late Steve Riley on drums, the guitar mastery of Scott Griffin, and guided by the commanding lead vocalist, Kurt Frohlich.

This rebirth marked a significant moment in the band's trajectory, coinciding with a robust multi-album partnership with Golden Robot Records. As they stand on the cusp of yet another triumphant chapter in their storied career, 'The Dark Horse' emerges as the inaugural step on this exhilarating journey. Fans can anticipate nothing short of the high-octane rock 'n' roll prowess that Riley's L.A. Guns has long been celebrated for.

​​With the sad loss of Steve Riley, this album is a testament to his passion and love for rock and roll and his rich music legacy left behind.

"The Dark Horse":

"Rewind":

"Overdrive":

(Photo - Mark Weiss)