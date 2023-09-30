RILEY'S L.A. GUNS Release New Single "The Dark Horse"

Riley's L.A. Guns, a dominant force in the music scene for over three decades, have released their new single, "The Dark Horse," via Golden Robot Records. It offers a preview of their upcoming album of the same name, slated for release in early 2024.

"The Dark Horse" ventures into a soul-stirring narrative, encapsulated in a raw, hard-hitting rock 'n' roll ballad. The lyrics poignantly delve into the struggles of confronting inner demons and grappling with life-altering decisions. The metaphorical 'reins' woven into the track symbolize the constant challenges one must face, while the relentless spinning of the world underscores the unceasing nature of life's trials. "The Dark Horse" masterfully captures the essence of being an underdog. Front man Kurt Frohlich's powerful vocals, coupled with a poignant melody, make this single a testament to Riley's L.A. Guns' ability to infuse emotional depth into their signature high-octane rock 'n' roll sound.

Steve Riley: "We are so excited for you to hear our new single, 'The Dark Horse'. It's a rockin up-tempo rock track, similar in style to 'Renegades' from our last album. This song reflects our band's growth in both production and performance. Enjoy the song, and watch out for the full album dropping in early 2024. We can't wait to see you on tour next year, but for now, rock out to 'The Dark Horse'!"

Riley's L.A. Guns has etched a compelling narrative in the annals of rock history. Their meteoric rise began when they signed with Polygram Records in 1987, leading to the creation of their debut album, 'L.A. Guns,' which soared to platinum status, selling over a million copies. This marked the outset of their musical journey, establishing them as a formidable force in the music industry and fan favorite.

Following their spectacular debut, the band toured with rock legends like AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard, solidifying their rock dominance. Their second album, 'Cocked and Loaded' (1989), continued the success with chart-toppers like 'Rip and Tear,' 'Never Enough,' and 'The Ballad of Jayne,' going platinum and paving the way for a global tour. In 1990, they released 'Hollywood Vampires,' another platinum album with the hit "Kiss My Love Goodbye." Throughout the years, the band's musical odyssey has evolved, punctuated by memorable albums and electrifying performances that continually capture critical acclaim and foster a devoted fan base. Their journey is a testament to their enduring passion, resilience, and their unwavering commitment to the artistry of rock 'n' roll.

In the year 2020, Riley's L.A. Guns underwent a monumental rebirth, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the pulse of rock 'n' roll. The band proudly embraced its roots with the return of original member Kelly Nickels on bass, fortified by the rhythmic force of Steve Riley on drums, the guitar mastery of Scott Griffin, and guided by the commanding lead vocalist, Kurt Frohlich.

This rebirth marked a significant moment in the band's trajectory, coinciding with a robust multi-album partnership with Golden Robot Records. As they stand on the cusp of yet another triumphant chapter in their storied career, "The Dark Horse" emerges as the inaugural step on this exhilarating journey. Fans can anticipate nothing short of the high-octane rock 'n' roll prowess that Riley's L.A. Guns has long been celebrated for, encapsulating the essence of their enduring musical legacy.

