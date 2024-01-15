RILEY'S L.A. GUNS To Release The Dark Horse Album On Late Leader STEVE RILEY's 68th Birthday

Riley's L.A. Guns will release their new album, The Dark Horse, on January 22 via Golden Robot Records. The release date would have been the band's leader and drummer Steve Riley's 68th birthday. Riley passed away on October 24, 2023 at the age of 67 following a battle with a severe case of pneumonia.

Pre-order The Dark Horse on vinyl and CD here, and pre-save the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Overdrive"

"Rewind"

"The Dark Horse"

"Somebody Save Me"

"Sweet Summer Girl (Florida)"

"The Truth"

"Changing Lights"

"It's The World"

"Downday Drag"

"While I'm Away"

"The Dark Horse":

"Rewind":

"Overdrive":

(Photo - Mark Weiss)