RILEY’S L.A. GUNS Release Acoustic Rendition Of “The Ballad Of Jayne”; Music Video Streaming

Riley's L.A. Guns have announced the release of an acoustic rendition of their iconic track “The Ballad Of Jayne”, out now via Golden Robot Records. This reimagined version offers fans a fresh, stripped-down take on one of the band's most beloved songs, showcasing their musical versatility and emotional depth.

In celebration of this release, Riley's L.A. Guns is also launching an exclusive 7” vinyl edition of the acoustic single. Available on August 16, this special vinyl release can only be purchased as part of a bundle, making it a must-have collector's item for dedicated fans and vinyl enthusiasts alike.

Order here.

Stream "The Ballad Of Jayne" (Acoustic) here.

Riley's L.A. Guns digitally released their new album, The Dark Horse, on January 22 via Golden Robot Records. The release date would have been the band's leader and drummer Steve Riley's 68th birthday. Riley passed away on October 24, 2023 at the age of 67 following a battle with a severe case of pneumonia.

In May, Riley's L.A. Guns posted the following message on social media: "What’s up everybody? I wanted to give you all an update on the Vinyl & CD for The Dark Horse since they were supposed to be shipping mid April. But April has come and gone with no answers from Golden Robot Records, so I can’t. We have no idea what is happening with it. We don’t know if it’s been made, being made or never coming because Golden Robot Records won’t tell us. They won’t answer my emails so we are all left in limbo. I re-did the art 3 times to fit their changing templates. So the art was done over a year ago. Believe me that was a lot of work and we (the Band) were also looking forward to seeing the finished product. But like I said, as of now we don’t know. I will try to keep you all posted if I hear anything. Very disheartening..."

Golden Robot Records then issued the following statement: "In regards to the release of Riley's L.A. Guns The Dark Horse on vinyl and CD. We have been diligently working with our manufacturers to ensure that we deliver the highest quality product to the fans, especially to commemorate Steve Riley's final piece of work.

We didn’t want to make a public statement until the release date was iron clad and today, we are thrilled to announce that the CD and special edition vinyls will be fully prepared to ship and available for sale on August 16th, 2024.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Your support means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share this special release with you.

This is the second album Golden Robot Records has had the pleasure in releasing for Riley’s L.A. Guns, and we believe it to be their best work to date.

Thank you for your continued enthusiasm and support."

Riley's L.A. Guns then announced: "Parley... Happy to say that we have made progress regarding the release of The Dark Horse on Limited Edition Vinyl and CD.

Golden Robot Records has cleared up this issue and we are looking forward to the release date of August 16th. Golden Robot Records has also written us a letter explaining their position which I have posted on our Official Website. All we wanted was a little information. You all especially had a right to know. Glad we could clear this up, thanks everyone!!!"

The Dark Horse is currently available to stream/buy on all digital platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Overdrive"

"Rewind"

"The Dark Horse"

"Somebody Save Me"

"Sweet Summer Girl (Florida)"

"The Truth"

"Changing Lights"

"It's The World"

"Downday Drag"

"While I'm Away"

Riley's L.A. Guns has etched a compelling narrative in the annals of rock history. Their meteoric rise began when they signed with Polygram Records in 1987, leading to the creation of their debut album, L.A. Guns, which soared to platinum status, selling over a million copies. This marked the outset of their musical journey, establishing them as a formidable force in the music industry and fan favorite.

Following their spectacular debut, the band toured with rock legends like AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard, solidifying their rock dominance. Their second album, Cocked And Loaded (1989), continued the success with chart-toppers like "Rip And Tear", "Never Enough", and "The Ballad Of Jayne", going platinum and paving the way for a global tour. In 1990, they released Hollywood Vampires, another platinum album with the hit "Kiss My Love Goodbye". Throughout the years, the band's musical odyssey has evolved, punctuated by memorable albums and electrifying performances that continually capture critical acclaim and foster a devoted fan base. Their journey is a testament to their enduring passion, resilience, and their unwavering commitment to the artistry of rock 'n' roll.

In the year 2020, Riley's L.A. Guns underwent a monumental rebirth, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the pulse of rock 'n' roll. The band proudly embraced its roots with the return of original member Kelly Nickels on bass, fortified by the rhythmic force of the late Steve Riley on drums, the guitar mastery of Scott Griffin, and guided by the commanding lead vocalist, Kurt Frohlich.

This rebirth marked a significant moment in the band's trajectory, coinciding with a robust multi-album partnership with Golden Robot Records. As they stand on the cusp of yet another triumphant chapter in their storied career, The Dark Horse emerges as the inaugural step on this exhilarating journey. Fans can anticipate nothing short of the high-octane rock 'n' roll prowess that Riley's L.A. Guns has long been celebrated for.

​​With the sad loss of Steve Riley, this album is a testament to his passion and love for rock and roll and his rich music legacy left behind.