RING OF FIRE To Release Gravity Album In November; "Storm Of The Pawns" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the return of Ring Of Fire, who will release their fifth studio album, Gravity, on November 11.

The band's new single and video, "Storm Of The Pawns" is out today. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Gravity here.

Founding member/vocalist Mark Boals and long-time keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij are joined by guitarist Aldo Lonobile, bassist Stefano Scola, and drummer Alfonso Mocerino to round out the lineup.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning"

"Storm Of The Pawns"

"Melancholia"

"Gravity"

"King Of Fools"

"Sky Blue"

"21St Century Fate Unknown"

"Another Night"

"Run For Your Life"

"Sideways"

"Storm Of The Pawns" video:

Lineup:

Mark Boals - Vocals

Vitalij Kuprij - Keyboards, Piano

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Stefano Scola - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino – Drums