RINGWORM Delivers Cataclysmic New Single "Thought Crimes"; Art Track Video Streaming

Cleveland extreme metal legends, Ringworm, have delivered another brutal taste of their ninth full-length album, Seeing Through Fire, that’s out August 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has released “Thought Crimes”, a track of epic brutality and relentless aggression.

Commenting on the song, vocalist Human Furnace says: “‘Thought Crimes.’ Speed. Aggression. Attack. All the things that come to mind, sonically, when I think of this song. It's a manic song. It makes you move. Lyrically, it's not a political song. It's about trying to have your own thoughts amongst an ocean of controlled marketing, algorithms, and forced tribalism. It's a natural emotional response to being sculpted, directed, and sometimes, ordered, to believe in one thing or the other.”

Stream “Thought Crimes” here, and watch an art track video below.

With aggressive tendencies in metal on the rise again, Ringworm's return is warmly welcomed. The band has been violating the eardrums of listeners for years with more cataclysmic grit and intensity than peers half their age. As listeners of the first new single can attest, Ringworm have emerged angrier than ever with no signs of slowing down any time soon."

Seeing Through Fire tracklisting:

"Seeing Through Fire"

"Carved In Stone"

"No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy"

"Death Hoax"

"Thought Crimes"

"Unavoidable Truth"

"House Of Flies"

"You Want It To"

"Mental Decontrol"

"Power And Blood"

"Playing God"

"No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy" video:

Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., have announced the second leg of the tour with labelmates Ringworm, Satan, and 72 Legions. The Better To Reign In Hell Part II tour will start on September 27 in New York and will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Clifton before ending in Boston on October 15.

Venom Inc. will be touring in support of their latest offering, There’s Only Black. Their sophomore album is a no-holds-barred assault on bigoted hypocrisy and conformism in today's society, as well as a demonstration of musical superiority delivered by some of the genre's true originators.

Venom Inc. comments, "I’m so very pleased to tell you we are back… this time in the East!!! The West of the USA has been magnificent and incredible fans with the best, craziest shows ever and so now it’s time for the East to show them how it’s done!! See you all soon AVE!!!”

Tour dates:

September

27 - New York, NY - Meadows

28 - Clevand, OH - No Class

29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

October

1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Ringworm is:

James ‘Human Furnace’ Bulloch (vocals)

Matt Sorg (guitar)

Mike Lare (guitar)

Ed Stephens (bass)

(Photo - Doug French)