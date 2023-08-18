RINGWORM – “House Of Flies” Video Released; Seeing Through Fire Album Out Now

Masters of extreme metal Ringworm have made their long-awaited return today with the release of their 9th full-length album, Seeing Through Fire, out now from Nuclear Blast Records. An auditory wrecking ball of filth, chaos and reckless abandon, Ringworm sinks their teeth into listeners with pummeling tracks like “Thought Crimes,” “No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy” and the devastating track “House of Flies.”

Founding vocalist Human Furnace stated on the album:

“We're pretty pumped on Seeing Through Fire. It's a total burner. It's a straight forward, "smash your face and leave you layin' there wondering what you got hit with" type record. We've never felt the need to "re-invent our own wheel" but going into this one we tried some different things sonically, and we're very happy with the results. Of course, it's the intention, every time we record a new record, but we feel like the over-all sound, feel and aggression of Seeing Through Fire, one ups many of our past records. Which, for anyone that knows our catalog, is not always an easy task. With every new record, you have to dig deeper.”

In hand with the album release, Ringworm has debuted a new video today for the crushing track “House Of Flies.”

Commenting on the song, HF says:

‘‘House Of Flies,’ speaks to lingering secrets we all keep and how they can make you feel dead inside. As they fester and multiply, eventually they will make their way to the surface, and the fly is a universal harbinger that death and decomposition that one could feel.”

With aggressive tendencies in metal on the rise again, Ringworm's return is warmly welcomed. The band has been violating the eardrums of listeners for years with more cataclysmic grit and intensity than peers half their age. As listeners of the first new single can attest, Ringworm have emerged angrier than ever with no signs of slowing down any time soon."

Seeing Through Fire tracklisting:

"Seeing Through Fire"

"Carved In Stone"

"No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy"

"Death Hoax"

"Thought Crimes"

"Unavoidable Truth"

"House Of Flies"

"You Want It To"

"Mental Decontrol"

"Power And Blood"

"Playing God"

"No Solace, No Quarter, No Mercy" video:

Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., have announced the second leg of the tour with labelmates Ringworm, Satan, and 72 Legions. The Better To Reign In Hell Part II tour will start on September 27 in New York and will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Clifton before ending in Boston on October 15.

Venom Inc. will be touring in support of their latest offering, There’s Only Black. Their sophomore album is a no-holds-barred assault on bigoted hypocrisy and conformism in today's society, as well as a demonstration of musical superiority delivered by some of the genre's true originators.

Venom Inc. comments, "I’m so very pleased to tell you we are back… this time in the East!!! The West of the USA has been magnificent and incredible fans with the best, craziest shows ever and so now it’s time for the East to show them how it’s done!! See you all soon AVE!!!”

Tour dates:

September

27 - New York, NY - Meadows

28 - Clevand, OH - No Class

29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

October

1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Ringworm is:

James ‘Human Furnace’ Bulloch (vocals)

Matt Sorg (guitar)

Mike Lare (guitar)

Ed Stephens (bass)

(Photo - Doug French)