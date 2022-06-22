RIOT ACT Feat. Former RIOT Guitarist RICK VENTURA Bring The Heat With “Closer To The Flame” Music Video

The debut album from Riot Act, the new band formed by former Riot guitarist Rick Ventura is sure to please old and new fans of the early ‘80s legendary group.

Closer To The Flame - the album, is available now via Global Rock Records, released April 15 as a 2CD set.

The album comes with a 12 track bonus CD of classic Riot tracks recut; these recordings feature the final ever recordings of Lou Kouvaris, who tragically passed away of Covid-19 in early 2020.

The band offers the following statement:

"Riot Act’s new album is a culmination of emotions over the past two years. From the excitement of our early rehearsals, to the loss of our band mate, struggling through a pandemic and not knowing if we were going to continue, the four of us knew that the band had much to offer. The result of that renewed energy is ‘Carry The Torch’ and with joining forces with Global Rock Records we are ready for the world to hear this new music we have been working on for so long. The band has released three videos, first of which is the single ‘Wanted’ along with ‘Stand Or Fall’ and the title track ‘Closer To The Flame’. These songs capture the energy and roots of the band. A taste of things to come!”

Riot Act features former Riot guitarist Rick Ventura, Don Chaffin vocals, Paul Ranieri bass, and Claudio Galinski drums.

“Stand Or Fall” video:

Riot Act will be touring the UK as support to Lillian Axe in the UK throughout August 2022 and with Heavy Pettin in Spain beginning September 2.

Dates:

August

22 – Wolverhampton – The Robin 2

23 – Newcastle – Trillian’s

24 – Bradford – Nightrain

25 – Edinburgh – Bannerman’s

26 – Swansea – Hangar 18

27 – London – Camden Underworld

September

2 – Madrid, Spain

3 – Portugal, Spain

4 – Barcelona, Spain