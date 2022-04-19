RIOT ACT Feat. Former RIOT Guitarist RICK VENTURA Release “Closer To The Flame” Video

Riot Act, the band led by former Riot guitarist Rick Ventura release a new video, the title track of their debut album Closer To The Flame. The song is an up-tempo hard-hitting rocker that will be sure to please fans of early Riot tunes such as "Swords & Tequila" and "Road Racin'".

Closer To The Flame - the album, is available now via Global Rock Records, released April 15 as a 2CD set.

CD1 featuring the debut studio album, CD2 features 12 re-recorded Riot classics, available from music retailers everywhere, including with a limited edition signed card when purchased direct from globalrockrecords.com.

Tracklisting:

“Closer To The Flame”

“Wanted”

“Straight For Your Heart”

“Smoking Gun”

“Almost There”

“Stand Or Fall”

“Love Come Round”

“Angelina”

“Right Between The Eyes”

“Rock Love And Roll”

“Stand Or Fall” video:

Riot Act will be touring the UK as support to Lillian Axe in the UK throughout August 2022.

Riot Act features former Riot guitarist Rick Ventura, Don Chaffin vocals, Paul Ranieri bass, and Claudio Galinski drums.