RIOT V Announce European Tour In Support Of Upcoming Mean Streets Album; TAILGUNNER To Support On Select Dates

After pushing back the release date of their new studio album, Mean Streets, to April 12, US heavy metallers Riot V are pleased to announce a series of eleven European live shows in support of the record - including stops at Rock in Rautheim and prestigious Rock Hard Festival - for May this year. Support on select dates will come from one of the hottest current upcoming heavy metal acts, UK based band Tailgunner.

Donnie van Stavern states: "We are extremely excited and ready to hit the road and tour again as the the world normalcy returns! It will be great seeing all of our fans/friends in support of our 17th new release Mean Streets! We will perform hits from our long career with classics to our new tunes and a few surprises! Europe always holds a special place in our metal hearts, so see you soon metal warriors... Are you ready to Riot?"

Tailgunner add: "We're thrilled to announce we open for heavy metal heroes Riot V this spring! Bringing our mission to put British heavy metal back on the map to Germany once again plus Switzerland, the Netherlands n' Belgium for the first time! We can't wait to see all of you out there, we'll be 'Road Racin'' to get to you in May! Grab your tickets now for what's sure to be a Metal Mäyhem assault - fuelled on a diet of 'Swords n' Tequila'! Don't miss this! In for the kill…with 'Thundersteel'! HEAVY METAL FOR ETERNITY!"

Tour dates:

May

8 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

9 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern*

10 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg*

11 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock in Rautheim

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore*

15 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club*

14 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS*

16 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool*

17 - Drachten, Netheralnds - Iduna*

18 - Bilzen, Belgium - South Of Heaven*

19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival @ Amphitheater

* with Tailgunner

Mean Streets contains 12 tracks which were recorded by Bruno Ravel in New Jersey. Ravel also mixed the album while Bart Gabriel took care of its mastering.

Artwork was provided by Gyula Havancsák, who captured the galloping style of the new material skillfully - without missing the band's typical seal style, of course.

Mean Streets will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak (EU)

- jewelcase CD (US)

- coloured vinyl [black | "electric blue" (transparent/blue/red-transparent) | yellow/black splatter | "seal white" (white; US-excl.)]

- digital

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "High Noon" instantly now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Hail To The Warriors"

"Feel The Fire"

"Love Beyond The Grave"

"High Noon"

"Before This Time"

"Higher"

"Mean Streets"

"Open Road"

"Mortal Eyes"

"Lost Dreams"

"Lean Into It"

"No More"

"High Noon" lyric video:

Riot V are:

Todd Michael Hall - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Nick Lee - guitars

Don Van Stavern - bass

Frank Gilchriest - drums

(Photo Collage Credit: Randy Caballero | Doug Julien | Anthony Lopardo)