RIOT V Debut "Love Beyond The Grave" Lyric Video

The wait is almost over. Cult US heavy metallers, Riot V, will finally unleash their much-anticipated studio album, Mean Streets, upon the world in four weeks - on May 10 - via Atomic Fire Records.

Before the band kick off the live festivities in support of the new material later this week, they have unveiled the official lyric video for their new digital single, "Love Beyond The Grave". Stream/purchase the track here, and watch the official lyric video below.

"I wanted to write something that was heavy as hell. Something like a mix between Judas Priest and Riot's 'Hard Lovin' Man.' I asked myself, 'What would Reale do?'," recalls guitarist Mike Flyntz the song's creation.

Bass player Donnie Van Stavern adds, "Mike wrote a cool eerie dual lead guitar intro leading into a heavy rocker riff in the Riot tradition with a pop-ish bridge and a great heavy chorus chant."

Drummer Frank Gilchriest, who also contributed to the song's lyrics, comments, "On this song, we explore a macabre fantasy of forbidden love trapped between this world and beyond."

Mean Streets contains 12 tracks which were recorded by Bruno Ravel in New Jersey. Ravel also mixed the album while Bart Gabriel took care of its mastering.

Artwork was provided by Gyula Havancsák, who captured the galloping style of the new material skillfully - without missing the band's typical seal style, of course.

Mean Streets will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak (EU)

- jewelcase CD (US)

- coloured vinyl [black | "electric blue" (transparent/blue/red-transparent) | yellow/black splatter | "seal white" (white; US-excl.)]

- digital

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Hail To The Warriors"

"Feel The Fire"

"Love Beyond The Grave"

"High Noon"

"Before This Time"

"Higher"

"Mean Streets"

"Open Road"

"Mortal Eyes"

"Lost Dreams"

"Lean Into It"

"No More"

"Feel The Fire" video:

"High Noon" lyric video:

Riot V are:

Todd Michael Hall - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Nick Lee - guitars

Don Van Stavern - bass

Frank Gilchriest - drums

(Photo Collage Credit: Randy Caballero | Doug Julien | Anthony Lopardo)