RIOT V Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Riot V performed at the 2024 edition of Rock Hard Festival, at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 19. Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Hail To The Warriors"

"Fight Or Fall"

"Victory"

"On Your Knees"

"Feel The Fire"

"Road Racin'"

"Warrior"

"Bring The Hammer Down"

"Johnny's Back"

"Bloodstreets"

"Love Beyond The Grave"

"Flight Of The Warrior"

"Swords And Tequila"

"Magic Maker"

"Thundersteel"

Riot V are gearing up for another European tour which will lead them to ten cities in Iberia, Cyprus and Greece this November. Paving the way to the second part of Riot V's Mean Streets journey across the continent are a stop at Sweden Rock Festival, shows in Japan but also an extensive Latin American trip among others.

Bass player Don Van Stavern rejoices, "Tequila cheers, metal warriors! We would like to thank you for the amazing response for the new album Mean Streets! It means a lot being that it's our 17th album and 50th anniversary next year and you guys are still with us and supporting the legacy! This means the world to us and by world we mean all the great countries that have been supportive and we send lots of love and we are coming to Riot for you in November! Mean Streets part II tour! Shine on!"

Dates:

November

20 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

21 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live

22 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lo Intento

23 - Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain - Centro Cultural Larratxo

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf

26 - Nicosia, Cyprus - DownTown Live

27 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Live Club

28 - Agrinio, Greece - Metal Union

29 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball Club

30 - Trikala, Greece - Andromeda Music Club

Mean Streets contains 12 tracks which were recorded by Bruno Ravel in New Jersey. Ravel also mixed the album while Bart Gabriel took care of its mastering. Artwork was provided by Gyula Havancsák, who captured the galloping style of the new material skillfully - without missing the band's typical seal style, of course.

Order the album in the physical format of your choice, save it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Hail To The Warriors"

"Feel The Fire"

"Love Beyond The Grave"

"High Noon"

"Before This Time"

"Higher"

"Mean Streets"

"Open Road"

"Mortal Eyes"

"Lost Dreams"

"Lean Into It"

"No More"

"Mean Streets" video:

"Love Beyond The Grave" lyric video:

"Feel The Fire" video:

"High Noon" lyric video:

Riot V are:

Todd Michael Hall - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Nick Lee - guitars

Don Van Stavern - bass

Frank Gilchriest - drums