RIOT V's Mean Streets Album Out Now; Band Shares Title Track Music Video

The wait is over. Cult US heavy metallers, Riot V, have finally unleashed their new studio album, Mean Streets, via Atomic Fire Records.

The band celebrate today's album release by launching the official music video for its speedy title track, whose lyrics nostalgically deal with the group's New York City origin. The audiovisual result, which was directed by Tom Flynn, who was also responsible for the band's "Feel The Fire" video, can be viewed below.

Bassist Don Van Stavern shares his thoughts on the new album: "We're more than proud to finally present Mean Streets to the world! It's an album that we put a lot of passion into for our legacy and fans. Throughout the years, I have learned what the listener expects from the band. We had some time off so we really wanted to make the fans happy with our return. We always write with Mark in mind and what he might have done. This one represents all eras of the band from the rock beginnings of Rock City to our last power metal release Armor Of Light. We always unleash the fire down under!"

Mean Streets contains 12 tracks which were recorded by Bruno Ravel in New Jersey. Ravel also mixed the album while Bart Gabriel took care of its mastering.

Artwork was provided by Gyula Havancsák, who captured the galloping style of the new material skillfully - without missing the band's typical seal style, of course.

Mean Streets is available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak (EU)

- jewelcase CD (US)

- coloured vinyl [black | "electric blue" (transparent/blue/red-transparent) | yellow/black splatter | "seal white" (white; US-excl.)]

- digital

Order the album in the physical format of your choice, save it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Hail To The Warriors"

"Feel The Fire"

"Love Beyond The Grave"

"High Noon"

"Before This Time"

"Higher"

"Mean Streets"

"Open Road"

"Mortal Eyes"

"Lost Dreams"

"Lean Into It"

"No More"

"Love Beyond The Grave" lyric video:

"Feel The Fire" video:

"High Noon" lyric video:

Riot V are:

Todd Michael Hall - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Nick Lee - guitars

Don Van Stavern - bass

Frank Gilchriest - drums

(Photo - Tom Flynn)