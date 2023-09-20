RIOT V Signs To Atomic Fire Records; New Album Due In Early 2024

Riot: A band name that makes every metalhead's mind ring alert - in a positive way for sure. Many iconic musicians and bands listing them as an important influence, the New York City based group have definitely paved the way for the hard 'n' heavy scene essentially. Their early musical steps - Rock City [1977], Narita [1979], Fire Down Under [1981] and Restless Breed [1982] to only name a few - made them grow vastly, following an artist development from hard rock to more metal sounds what resulted in their most iconic record, Thundersteel [1988].

The band's path was unfortunately also marked by many strokes of fate which led to significant lineup changes. Especially the death of founding member Mark Reale made a big impact on the group and eventually Reale's Thundersteel bandmate and songwriting partner Don Van Stavern decided to continue the legacy and came up with an idea out of respect to add "V" (Roman numeral five) for the 5th chapter of the group as well as the recorded singer.

2013 was the year that Riot V was born! The outfit kept writing and releasing music honouring their legacy - more successfully than ever before. The musical foundation titled Unleash The Fire was followed by another furious album that even made Riot V hit the official German album chart for the very first time in their prominent history (Armor Of Light [2018] reached position 27). A success album that didn't only give them the opportunity to play around the world, but also let their fans become hungry for more. More indeed is what the band have prepared in recent times. Heavy metal warriors around the world, Riot V are proud to announce that new music is finally coming your way and that they have signed to new label home Atomic Fire Records in order to present their new record to the world in the best possible way.

Original Thundersteel bassist/songwriter Donnie Van Stavern who currently manages and handles affairs for the band states: "Metal warriors, I'm pleased to announce that we have signed with the mighty Atomic Fire Records! Markus Wosgien and Flori Milz are not only label reps but friends and know our vision for the future of the band! We recorded in New York/Texas/Michigan, and mixed in New Jersey by Bruno Ravel [Danger Danger] who produced the comeback Immortal Soul and mastered in Germany by Bart Gabriel. Look for the new release in early 2024 as we just finished it as we speak and it will be another crusher!"

Atomic Fire Records A&R Markus Wosgien raves: "We're incredibly proud to re-unite with Riot V! After parts of our team had been working on their Armor Of Light campaign, we're even happier that the band have decide to continue their path with the same crew. Riot V are definitely one of the greats and only get better with age, although they've released so many true classics throughout their long-time career, starting in 1976, my year of birth. It's a special magic connecting Donnie, Mike, Todd, Frank and Nick that actually makes every new record a milestone of the group's history, and in my opinion, they're one of the very best heavy metal acts of all time which is set to deliver yet another excellent opus with their upcoming album."

With the mighty Atomic Fire Records behind the band and with many more releases to come, and with reissues on Sony Music, EMI Records and Metal Blade Records, Riot V are consistently on radio and metal charts worldwide as well as being a part of 'New York City's Top 20 Most Influential Metal Bands,' '100 Best Metal Albums Of All Time,' '100 Best Metal Bands Of All Time' and numerous mentions on VH1's That Metal Show with Eddie Trunk and staff sighting Riot as one of the innovaters of metal music in America and beyond and 2018 saw Riot inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame with the likes of Ronnie James Dio, Randy Rhoads, Lemmy Kilmister, Black Sabbath just to name a few.

Riot V truely are metal soldiers and will keep marching and fighting the good fight to bring you the music you've come to know, love and expect... ARE YOU READY TO RIOT?

Riot V live:

September

28 - Madison, WI - Blades of Steel Metalfest 3 @ Crucible

29 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

October

14 - Garden Grove, CA - Gates of Metal @ Garden Amphitheatre

Riot V are:

Todd Michael Hall - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Nick Lee - guitars

Don Van Stavern - bass

Frank Gilchriest - drums

(Photo Collage Credit: Randy Caballero | Doug Julien | Anthony Lopardo)