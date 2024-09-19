RIOT V Singer TODD MICHAEL HALL To Release Off The Rails Album In October; Produced By METAL CHURCH’s KURDT VANDERHOOF

Riot V vocalist, Todd Michael Hall, will release his highly-anticipated sophomore rock album, Off The Rails, via Rat Pak Records on October 18. Aligning himself once again with Metal Church founding member and guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, Todd offers the listener 10 new studio tracks and two bonus tracks of straight-forward classic-rock-inspired music.

As to the inspiration for the album, Todd explains, "Some crazy things have happened over the last few years, so Off The Rails seemed like a great title for a new album. No matter how crazy life gets, music always has the ability to get us back on track and people will find an overall uplifting theme throughout my newest album.”

"Kurdt and I enjoyed working together so much on the first album (Sonic Healing), that we both wanted to create a second album. Off The Rails has the same awesome classic rock energy with great riffs and melodic vocals, but with a bit more emotion interspersed throughout," commented Todd.

Regarding Kurdt's approach to the songwriting on this album, “I wanted to focus on creating guitar-driven music that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a metal guitarist. I wanted the compositions to stand on their own,” explains Vanderhoof. Todd further comments "Give it a spin, crank it up, and let this locomotive take you rockin’ down the tracks!"

Songs like “The Doctor”, "Off The Rails", "Sitting On Top Of The World" and “Can't Get Enough" are testaments to the magic that was created when Todd and Kurdt began to focus on their deep love of classic rock icons like Boston, Rush, Styx, Foreigner and REO Speedwagon. Todd’s multi-octave voice and Kurdt’s riff writing capabilities create memorable songs that are reminiscent of the artists that inspired them to pursue a career in music. With thought provoking lyrics and rock-solid guitar riffs, Off The Rails delivers all the power and punch that one would expect from these high-level musicians.

Tracklisting:

"Are You With Me"

"The Doctor"

"Start With Love"

"Sitting On Top Of The World"

"Part Of Me"

"Off The Rails"

"Time & Place"

"Can't Get Enough"

"Roll Me Over"

"Gone"

"Lone Wolf" (bonus track) [CD & download only]

"One Moment" (bonus track) [CD & download only]