RIOT V To Release Mean Streets Album In February; "High Noon" Lyric Video Posted

Can you hear the motorbikes howling? US icons Riot V are finally returning with a brand new album titled Mean Streets under their "seat belts." The record which is set for a February 16 release via Atomic Fire Records, contains 12 tracks which were recorded by Bruno Ravel in New Jersey. Ravel also mixed the album while Bart Gabriel took care of its mastering.

Artwork was provided by Gyula Havancsák, who captured the galloping style of the new material skillfully - without missing the band's typical seal style, of course. Not less than galloping is the group's first appetizer of the record, "High Noon", which kick-starts the Mean Streets campaign with a crispy length of 3:26 minutes. Get the song here, and watch a lyric video below.

Donnie Van Stavern comments: "We are extremely excited to release our 17th Riot record Mean Streets with the mighty Atomic Fire Records label! We went back to the roots a bit on this one with some hard rockers and of course power metal stylings. Our new pre-release lyric video 'High Noon' is a song I wrote with Mark Reale in mind, he loved the Old West and wrote songs about it as well ['Restless Breed'/'Gunfighter' etc.] and the music is a reminiscence on Thundersteel/Privilege Of Power! Enjoy, metal warriors, more awesomeness is on the way!"

Vocalist Todd Michael Hall adds: "I am really excited for the people to hear Mean Streets, we are evolving well with one foot rooted in the past and one foot pointing toward to future."

Mean Streets will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak (EU)

- jewelcase CD (US)

- coloured vinyl [black | "electric blue" (transparent/blue/red-transparent) | yellow/black splatter | "seal white" (white; US-excl.)]

- digital

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "High Noon" instantly now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Hail To The Warriors"

"Feel The Fire"

"Love Beyond The Grave"

"High Noon"

"Before This Time"

"Higher"

"Mean Streets"

"Open Road"

"Mortal Eyes"

"Lost Dreams"

"Lean Into It"

"No More"

"High Noon" lyric video:

Riot V are:

Todd Michael Hall - vocals

Mike Flyntz - guitars

Nick Lee - guitars

Don Van Stavern - bass

Frank Gilchriest - drums

(Photo Collage Credit: Randy Caballero | Doug Julien | Anthony Lopardo)