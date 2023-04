RIPPED TO SHREDS Release "漢奸 (Race Traitor)" Guitar Playthrough Video

West Coast death metal trailblazers, Ripped To Shreds, have released a guitar playthrough video for "漢奸 (Race Traitor)", featured on their Relapse debut full-length 劇變 (Jubian), out now. Watch the clip below:

Physical orders for 劇變 (Jubian) on LP/CD/CS are available here. Digital downloads/streaming here.

劇變 (Jubian) tracklisting:

"Violent Compulsion For Conquest"

"Split Apart By Five Chariots"

"獨孤九劍 日月神教第三節 (In Solitude - Sun Moon Holy Cult Pt 3)"

"Harmonious Impiety"

"漢奸 (Race Traitor)"

"Reek Of Burning Freedom"

"Peregrination To The Unborn Eternal Mother"

"Scripture Containing The Supreme Internal Energy Arts That Render The Practitioner Invincible Throughout The Martial Realm"

Album stream:

“Violent Compulsion For Conquest” visualizer:

"Reek Of Burning Freedom" video:

(Photo - Greg Goudey)