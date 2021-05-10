RISE AGAINST Announce Nowhere Generation US Summer Tour

Rise Against have announced the Nowhere Generation Tour, 17 live-and-in-person concerts taking place coast-to-coast, primarily in open-air amphitheaters.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, June 30 in New York at Rooftop at Pier 17, making stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Southern California, and more, before wrapping on Tuesday, August 24 in Salt Lake City at The Complex Outdoor.

The general ticket on-sale starts this Thursday, May 13 at 10 AM, and purchases can be made at RiseAgainst.com. A special Rise Against presale will be available beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 10 AM, local time.

“A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us," said Rise Against's Tim McIlrath. "Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the 'Nowhere Generation Tour.' It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it…”

Confirmed 2021 dates for Rise Against's Nowhere Generation Tour are listed below.

July

30 - Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

31 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

August

1 - Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

3 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

4 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

6 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

7 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

9 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

10 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

12 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

13 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

15 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX

17 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

20 - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Five Point Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

22 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

24 - The Complex Outdoor - Salt Lake City, UT

Rise Against's upcoming album, Nowhere Generation, is due out June 4 (Loma Vista Records). For the Nowhere Generation project, the band worked with the Grammy-nominated creative director Brian Roettinger (Jay-Z, Florence and the Machine, No Age) to craft an impressive and truly inspired capsule of album offerings. Those include:

* CD in a soft pack jacket with a multi-page lyric booklet

* 12-inch, limited edition vinyl picture disc (exclusive to the band's webstore)

* Deluxe album edition with a distinctive spinning wheel gatefold jacket with die-cut front cover; a 12-page album art booklet insert, and a bonus 7" featuring two "Nowhere Session" versions of album standouts "Nowhere Generation" + "Broken Dreams, Inc"; special vinyl color variants for retail worldwide as well as the band's webstore

* Standard vinyl format that includes a single sleeve, dorado paper-wrapped jacket, with lyric insert featuring metallic ink; multiple special vinyl color variants for select retailers as well as the band's webstore.

* Exclusive versions of the album, on vinyl and CD available at Target. A jacket with exclusive interchangeable inserts and special colored vinyl for the LP and a bonus Nowhere Session song on the CD

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Numbers"

"Sudden Urge"

"Nowhere Generation"

"Talking To Ourselves"

"Broken Dreams, Inc"

"Forfeit"

"Monarch"

"Sounds Like"

"Sooner Or Later"

"Middle Of A Dream"

"Rules Of Play"

"The Numbers" video:

"Nowhere Generation" video:

(Photo - Wyatt Troll)