RISE AGAINST Debut "The Numbers" Music Video

On the heels of May Day, coupled with a sample of the (Russian translated) French anthem, "L'Internationale," Rise Against releases "The Numbers," the lead-off track from the band's upcoming album, Nowhere Generation, due out June 4 (Loma Vista Records). Accompanying the release is a defiant visual, encapsulating the spirit of "L'Internationale," a song that has been an anthem for working people since the late nineteenth century. Watch the video below.

The visual for "The Numbers" was conceived and directed by Indecline, the American Activist Collective comprised of graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers, full-time rebels, and activists. Indecline's projects focus on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations, and law enforcement agencies.

"'The Numbers' has given our collective another opportunity not only to work with a band we've looked to for inspiration since their early records, but also a chance to create the kind of strong visual content that aims to inspire and educate. Beyond simply showcasing global protest movements, this video is to serve as a reminder that we are all living in a golden age of resistance and need to use our privileges to commit ourselves to wholeheartedly pulling the rope in the opposite direction. Or, to put it more bluntly, don't be like your parents' generation. Give a fuck and prove it." - Indecline

For the Nowhere Generation project, the band worked with the Grammy-nominated creative director Brian Roettinger (Jay-Z, Florence and the Machine, No Age) to craft an impressive and truly inspired capsule of album offerings. Those include:

* CD in a soft pack jacket with a multi-page lyric booklet

* 12-inch, limited edition vinyl picture disc (exclusive to the band's webstore)

* Deluxe album edition with a distinctive spinning wheel gatefold jacket with die-cut front cover; a 12-page album art booklet insert, and a bonus 7" featuring two "Nowhere Session" versions of album standouts "Nowhere Generation" + "Broken Dreams, Inc"; special vinyl color variants for retail worldwide as well as the band's webstore

* Standard vinyl format that includes a single sleeve, dorado paper-wrapped jacket, with lyric insert featuring metallic ink; multiple special vinyl color variants for select retailers as well as the band's webstore.

* Exclusive versions of the album, on vinyl and CD available at Target. A jacket with exclusive interchangeable inserts and special colored vinyl for the LP and a bonus Nowhere Session song on the CD

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Numbers"

"Sudden Urge"

"Nowhere Generation"

"Talking To Ourselves"

"Broken Dreams, Inc"

"Forfeit"

"Monarch"

"Sounds Like"

"Sooner Or Later"

"Middle Of A Dream"

"Rules Of Play"

"Nowhere Generation" video: