RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR - Release New Album Today; Official Video For "Rise [ライズ]" Single Available

On Showdown, Rise Of The Northstar combine everything we love about the Shonen manga maniacs with an extra dose of texture and flair and develop this into an ultimate, all-encompassing overall experience on album number three. The trademark of the band remains in the core; the artistic mastermind Vithia gives the record his magic of design and illustration, making it the sum of its parts. Expect insane grooves mixed with powerful riffs, in the well-known flow of Vithia and sublimated by Eva-B'sepic solos. The songs are so multi-layered that you want to jump along to the groove, headbang to the hardness and mosh to the hardcore breakdowns. Thrash riffing almost crushes your neck, you reflexively sing along to the choruses and the razor-sharp solos give you goose bumps. If there is one band that stands out for its originality, its universe and its music, it is undoubtedly Rise Of The Northstar who dominate every stage with their performance.