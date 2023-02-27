RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Release Official Karaoke Video For "Third Strike"

Rise Of The Northstar are gearing up for he release of their new album, Showdown, with the official karaoke video fior the song "Third Strike". Check it out below.

Showdown will be released on April 7th via Atomic Fire as a limited jewelcase CD in an O-Card with a 24-page booklet, a Collector's Art Flyer and a ltd. Prism Northcard (Collectors Japanese Carddass), and in Ltd. vinyl editions as 1LP in gatefold, with printed inner sleeves, including a mega poster, pressed on 180g clear vinyl for the "GHOST Edition" and on 180g white/red opaque marbled vinyl for the "SAKURA Edition" . These exclusive vinyl variants on 180g vinyl are limited to only 500 copies each, so order them today! In addition, you will find merchandise bundles with the CD, LP and the digital format for pre-order here.

On Showdown, Rise Of The Northstar combine everything we love about the Shonen manga maniacs with an extra dose of texture and flair and develop this into an ultimate, all-encompassing overall experience on album number three. The trademark of the band remains in the core; the artistic mastermind Vithia gives the record his magic of design and illustration, making it the sum of its parts. Expect insane grooves mixed with powerful riffs, in the well-known flow of Vithia and sublimated by Eva-B'sepic solos. The songs are so multi-layered that you want to jump along to the groove, headbang to the hardness and mosh to the hardcore breakdowns. Thrash riffing almost crushes your neck, you reflexively sing along to the choruses and the razor-sharp solos give you goose bumps. If there is one band that stands out for its originality, its universe and its music, it is undoubtedly Rise Of The Northstar who dominate every stage with their performance.

The band previously released the single "One Love". Check it out below.

Showdown was mixed by Johann Meyer (Gojira) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Sterling Sound Studio).

Photo by Berzerker