RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR Release Official Live Video Of "Again And Again" From Hellfest 2018

Crossover metallers Rise Of The Northstar have released a brand new live video for the song "Again And Again".

The band opened a digital live show marathon on their YouTube Artist Channel this summer, where a series of live videos of their numerous concerts and festival appearances provide insights into the future. The video for their hit single "Again And Again" is the latest live recording, shot at Hellfest in the summer of 2018.

The band has issued the following statement:

"We are delighted to have been able to take our fans on a journey back in time through our digital summer live show marathon. Concluding the whole thing now with a festival like Hellfest was an obvious choice as it was one of the most overwhelming we played before lockdown."

"Again And Again" comes from Rise Of The Northstar's internationally acclaimed debut album, Welcame, released in 2014.