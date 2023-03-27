RISE TO FALL Announces The Fifth Dimension Album; First Single Feat. SOILWORK’s BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Streaming

Following their latest album Into Zero (2018), June 9 will see the release of The Fifth Dimension, the fifth full-length record by melodic death metal act Rise To Fall, which will be coming out on Noble Demon.

Formed in 2006 in Bilbao (Basque Country) in northern Spain, Rise To Fall have established their well-deserved place within the metal scene over the past seventeen years. With a constant output and numerous live shows and festival appearances, Rise To Fall have become known for delivering music of the highest level and their devastating live shows. With the release of four studio albums, the band has kept raising the bar, leading not only to numerous tours across Europe, but also headlining tours in Japan and China, as well as touring alongside Soilwork.

A tour that should still unite both bands in the future - With the track "Intruder" Rise To Fall have now released the first single of the upcoming album, on which none other than Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra ) has taken over as a guest vocalist.

Rise To Fall on "Intruder":

“Upon returning from our Japan tour with Soilwork in November 2019 we set out to write the new album. In early 2020 we had already composed the track for Intruder and we talked to Björn from Soilwork to offer him a collaboration. Intruder is the first song we recorded from the new album, in which Dann also participated for the first time in the composition and in which our producer and friend Pedro J Monge (Vhäldemar) also appears as a guest doing the guitar solo. It is a very complete song, in which the melodic voices and screams of Dalay and Björn are interspersed, making the song super epic.”

“Intruder”:

Rise To Fall are:

Alain “Dalay Tarda” Gutiérrez - Vocals

Hugo Markaida - Guitar

Dann Hoyos - Bass

Javier Martín - Bass

Xabier Del Val - Drums