RISING INSANE Resign With Long Branch Records; New Single “Reign” Released

German metalcore band Rising Insane has resigned with Long Branch Records and is launching a new album campaign. The collaboration's first single is entitled, "Reign", and is a first taste of the new studio album which is scheduled for release this summer.

Singer Aaron Steineker commented:

"When people hide their true selves for fear of rejection and hatred, they get into an unsolvable conflict with themselves, to the detriment of their mental health. With, 'Reign', we want to encourage people to stand up for themselves and let go of what drags them down."

With over 20 million streams worldwide and top placements on some of the most influential playlists, including Kickass Metal, New Core, and All New Metal, Rising

Insane has recently created quite a buzz.

(Photo – Jana Kuhs x Coregraphy)