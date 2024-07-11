RISING INSANE Share "Carousel" Single And Music Video

German metalcore act, Rising Insane, have released their new single "Carousel", marking the fifth track released off their new album Wildfires. The song is accompanied by a music video.

Singer Aaron Steineker comments: "'Carousel' is one of the songs on Wildfires that carries the most traces of the last 10 years of Rising Insane, and it's important to us to bring up something from those traces. This fact and the lyrical part of the song form an analogy: no matter how much we fight against it, in the end we are driven by the perceived mistakes or misbehaviour of others to make decisions that trigger a new series of conflicts. It's a perpetual cycle, like a carousel, until we consciously choose to be a change."

Rising Insane's fourth studio album, Wildfires, (out August 23 via Long Branch Records) takes an in-depth look at the consequences of our collective abstinence from empathy and challenges listeners to ignite their inner flame for change. It is an urgent call to break out of the darkness.

While Rising Insane remains true to their post-hardcore and metalcore roots on Wildfires, the band has evolved collectively and individually, clearly reflected in the new and fresh sound.

Steineker comments on Wildfires: "Over the last two years, I have felt that there is a huge source of strife lurking around every corner. All we have to do is pick up our cell phone and we're immediately thrown into a hate-filled sea of conflict, there's so much hate everywhere. You get the feeling that the world around us is on fire when you add war, global warming, inflation, and depression to the mix. That's how this album got the title Wildfires. Each song on the album is about a specific trouble spot, themes, and stories that have weighed on me while writing. Our goal is to create awareness through our music of how much we burden ourselves and each other instead of focusing on things that connect us and create positivity."

Wildfires will be available in the following formats:

• Exclusive LBR Shop LP Edition incl. orange-red marbled vinyl

Limited to 300 copies

• LP Edition incl. white-black marbled vinyl

Limited to 300 copies

• CD Edition in digipak

• Exclusive LBR Shop Bundles

• Standard Stream & Download

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Reign”

“Monster”

“Lighthouse”

“Malicious”

“Bet On Me”

“Warning”

“Counting Regrets (Interlude)”

“Carousel”

“Burn”

“The Door”

“Wildfires”

“Burn” video:

“Malicious” video:

“Lighthouse” video:

“Reign” video: