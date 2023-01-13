RITCHIE BLACKMORE Pays Tribute To JEFF BECK – “I Couldn’t Believe How Incredible He Was…”

Legendary guitar player Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 78. Beck’s family shared in a statement that Beck died on after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The statement reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was famous for replacing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965 and released numerous classic albums with his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He is a two time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer with the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

Rainbow / former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore has paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck – recalling when he first met him in the mid-‘60s.

Blackmore said in a statement on social media: "First met Jeff Beck around ‘64-‘65 and it was a session where we were both playing guitars and Jimmy Page was producing. I couldn't believe how incredible he was, not only with his technique but his sound too. I became a fan of his ever since. He could reach up into the stars and make magic with his playing. His choice of notes were always absolutely perfect.

"This whole thing is a shock. We shall always remember Jeff as the best rock and roll player."

Beck recently guested on the title track of Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9.

BraveWords is saddened at the loss of Beck and sends condolences to his family and friends.