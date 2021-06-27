RITCHIE BLACKMORE's "Evolution" In Photos From 1960 to 2021 Available (Video)

The official Ritchie Blackmore YouTube Channel has posted a new clip featuring Blackmore's "evolution" from age 15 in 1960 to age 76 in 2021. Check it out below.

Blackmore's Night recently released an official video for "Four Winds", a track from their new album, Nature's Light. Watch below:

Nature’s Light is available on multiple formats via earMUSIC. Among these is a Strictly Limited 2CD Hardcover Mediabook Edition including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of Blackmore’s Night’s masterpieces from their extensive back catalogue. Furthermore, the album will become available as a CD Digipak Edition, a Strictly Limited Heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on Yellow Vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on Black Vinyl as well as Digital.

Tracklisting:

"Once Upon December"

"Four Winds"

"Feather In The Wind"

"Darker Shade Of Black" (Instrumental)

"The Twisted Oak"

"Nature’s Light"

"Der Letzte Musketier" (Instrumental)

"Wish You Were Here" (2021)

"Going To The Faire"

"Second Element"

