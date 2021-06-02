RIVAL SONS Announce "Pair Of Aces" Two-Night Livestream Performance; Video Trailer

Rival Sons have announced a two-night livestream event, Rival Sons - “Pair Of Aces”, live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island, which will air worldwide on June 19 and June 26 at 2 PM, PT / 5 PM, ET / 11 PM, CET. “Pair Of Aces” will mark the band’s very first livestream performances, which are set to broadcast from Santa Catalina Island - just off the coast of Long Beach, CA where Rival Sons initially came to life in 2009.

Performing the albums that started it all for them, on Saturday June 19 they will play their full-length debut LP, Before The Fire [2009], in its entirety for the first time at Catalina Casino, a 92-year-old venue overlooking Avalon Bay. A week later on Saturday, June 26, they will return to Catalina to perform the self-titled EP, Rival Sons [2010], from top to bottom. Furthermore, the band has shared an official trailer for the performances which can be viewed below.

Presented by Live Nation and Veeps, tickets for Rival Sons - “Pair Of Aces” are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased here.

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)