RIVAL SONS Announce Pressure And Time North American Tour

Rival Sons will return to the road in North America on the Pressure And Time Tour this fall. The six-week headline run will see the band celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure And Time, by performing the landmark long player live in its entirety.

The tour kicks off on September 29 at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and includes stops at legendary venues such as the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Riviera Theater in Chicago, The Warfield in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and comes to a close on November 13 at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA.

Most dates of the tour will feature support from Dorothy, with select dates supported by either Reignwolf or Myron Elkins. The official ticket pre-sale launches Wednesday, July 21 at 10 AM, local time, while partner pre-sales begin Thursday, July 22 at 10 AM, local time. General on-sale goes live Friday, July 23 at 10 AM, local time.

For the first time, Rival Sons will perform their critically acclaimed and cult favorite second full-length album, Pressure And Time, from top to bottom. Upon its arrival in 2011, Pressure And Time garnered the band worldwide recognition and has since amassed over 40 million-plus streams and garnered widespread praise with the BBC affirming it is “simply stuffed with rollicking tunes.”

Tour dates:

September

29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room+

30 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live+

October

1 - Panama City, FL - Sand Jam (Festival)

3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

8 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues*

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

16 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre*

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*

26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*

28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater*

29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

31 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

November

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

4 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House* (w/ Halestorm)

5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

7 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum*

8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom*

11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield^

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern^

13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues^

support:

+ Myron Elkins

* Dorothy

^ Reignwolf

(Photo - Rick Horn)