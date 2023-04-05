RIVAL SONS Unveil Official Video For New Single "Bird In The Hand"

2x Grammy-nominated band, Rival Sons, have unveiled the official music video for their hit single, “Bird In The Hand”. The song heralds Rival Sons’new album, Darkfighter, arriving everywhere via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records on Friday, June 2.

“Bird In The Hand,” directed by Kurt Kubicek, continues the narrative featured in the previously released companion videos for the explosive singles, “Nobody Wants To Die” (dir. Eli Sokhn) and “Rapture” (dir. Kurt Kubicek).

“The saga continues with another prequel in our new video,” says Scott Holiday. “Jay and I teamed up to write and produce this one again, as well as working with our pal, Kurt Kubicek (director/Rapture video). All shot in our backyard in the Hollywood Hills… right off the sunset strip! Right up the street from the world-famous Whiskey a Go Go actually! We found this incredible time capsule mid-century home that sets the scene for most of the video. It’s been incredible making these little vignettes. Really fun. All created on pretty tiny budgets. But the limitations force us to get ultra creative and focused. We’ve been extremely blessed to have such talented friends/crew/and collaborators working with us that see these videos as passion projects… which is the only way they come together. I think when you watch the series of videos you can feel the love that’s gone into them.”

Jay Buchanan adds, “’Rapture’ was a prequel to ‘Nobody Wants To Die’ and ‘Bird In The Hand’ is a prequel to ‘Rapture.’ Same cast of characters, different part of the story. It’s been a great time writing and producing these videos along with great directors and crew. With video production we’re really at that sweet spot where we don’t know the rules so we’re not afraid of breaking them. We’ll see where it goes from here."

Rival Sons will mark the arrival of Darkfighter with a truly epic live schedule, including a special guest run on Smashing Pumpkins’ “The World Is a Vampire” Summer 2023 North American Tour, also featuring Stone Temple Pilots and Interpol, getting underway August 1 at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre and then continuing through early September.

In the meantime, Rival Sons will embark on an extensive five-week North American headline run deemed “The Darkfighter Tour,” which will feature support from The Black Angels, The Record Company, and Starcrawler on select dates. The trek kicks off on May 11 in Oklahoma City, OK at the Diamond Ballroom, visits major markets across the country, and concludes on June 18 in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre.

In between, the band will perform at a handful of festivals such as Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 20 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH on May 27. Tickets for all dates are on sale today. For more information on Rival Sons’ upcoming live dates, visit rivalsons.com.

“SO happy to finally announce our full North America headline tour and have new music to play for you” exclaimed guitarist Scott Holiday. “Expect this tour to comprise of the forthcoming Darkfighter album in its entirety, along with familiar songs and a few deeper cuts. We’re working on plans to make it extra special. With a big added bonus of the incredible acts we’re taking with us: The Black Angels, The Record Company and Starcrawler. It’s going to make for a REALLY fantastic night of music!”

Furthermore, Rival Sons recently shared details of a companion album entitled Lightbringer, due out in late 2023.

Expanding on the two album set, Buchanan commented, "In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection. When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path. Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too. For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I’d have to illustrate it in some way. By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you’re fighting the darkness and, on the other, you’re bringing your own light to where there is none. One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it."

Darkfighter is available for pre-order / pre-save here.

Produced by longtime collaborator and multi Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, Darkfighter is led by the explosive single “Nobody Wants to Die,” which is available today all streaming platforms and accompanied by an Eli Sokhn directed music video, which can be viewed below. The track notably marks the first new music from Rival Sons since the release of 2019’s Feral Roots, which earned the band two Grammy Award nominations.

Elaborating on the genesis of Darkfighter, vocalist Jay Buchanan notes, “Darkfighter represents the cultural mitosis of isolation, the Pandemic, and the national fabric of the US getting looser and looser. When I say ‘Cultural Mitosis’, there are lines being drawn constantly. We’re so divided, and you can’t step over the lines without offending someone. It certainly informed my writing. We recognized a responsibility to put a good word on people’s ears so there’s a good word coming back on their tongues too. We missed the joy of the live show and that magical interaction. When it was taken from us, that made me want to sing about topics that were important. There are strong themes on this record of loss of identity, preservation of joy, and beholding light and shape again.”

Lead guitarist Scott Holiday added, “Records are a healthy form of escapism. I hope this one takes you as far away as possible. Our intent was to create a cinematic body of work. As soon as the doors shut behind you, you’re enveloped on the ride. This is the sound of us really coming into our own. We’ve gotten further from our influences and gotten closer to what we are. Darkfighter sounds like the Rival Sons.”

Tracklisting:

"Mirrors"

"Nobody Wants To Die"

"Bird In The Hand"

"Bright Light"

"Rapture"

"Guillotine"

"Horses Breath"

"Darkside"

"Rapture" video:

"Nobody Wants To Die" video:

(Photo - Pamela Littky)