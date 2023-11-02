RIVERS OF NIHIL And ENTHEOS To Support LORNA SHORE For Three Special Holiday Shows In December; Tickets On Sale Now

Metal Blade Records labelmates Rivers Of Nihil (pictured above) and Entheos will support Lorna Shore’s trio of holiday shows this December. The short run, dubbed 3 Nights Of A Lorna Shore Christmas, will see the tour package playing Worcester, Long Island, and Sayreville December 20, 21, and 22. In addition to Rivers Of Nihil and Entheos, additional support will be supplied by Currents and Varials.

Rivers Of Nihil guitarist Brody Uttley states, "We are stoked to be doing a few dates on the East Coast with our pals in Lorna Shore. These shows will undoubtedly crush, and we can’t wait to bring some old and new favorites to the stage to warm you all up for the holiday season."

Entheos vocalist Chaney Crabb adds, “We’re excited to be joining Lorna Shore’s Christmas shows this year alongside Currents, Rivers Of Nihil, and Varials. Each night will be one to remember and we’re looking forward to celebrating the holiday with three of the best crowds in the country. See you all soon.”

Tickets for all shows are available now. See all dates below.

December

20 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

21 - The Paramount - Long Island, NY

22 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

