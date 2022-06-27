RIVERS OF NIHIL Announce North American Fall Tour Supporting THE CONTORTIONIST; Band To Perform The Work Full-Length In Its Entirety

Rivers Of Nihil will return to the road this fall on a North American tour supporting The Contortionist. The month-long trek - which begins on September 11 in Dallas, Texas and runs through October 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana - will feature the band performing their latest full-length, The Work, in its entirety.

Comments guitarist Brody Uttley, "We can't wait to hit the road with The Contortionist this September. On the heels of playing Where Owls Know My Name in its entirety in 2019, we've decided to offer our fans another full album live experience. The new songs that we've been playing from The Work have been going over in a huge way live, so we hope to make this one the most immersive live experiences that we've ever brought out. This one is sure to be one to remember. See you there."

Tour dates:

September

11 - The Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

13 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

14 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

18 - El Rey Theater - Los Angeles, CA

20 - Bossanova - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Metro Music Hall -Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

26 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

28 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

30 - Le Studio TD -Montreal, QC

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

4 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

6 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

8 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

9 - Paradise - Boston, MA

11 - Arizona Pete's - Greensboro, NC

12 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

13 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

15 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

(Photo - Vince Edwards)