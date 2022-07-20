RIVERS OF NIHIL Announces Eight Headlining Shows During North American Fall Tour Supporting THE CONTORTIONIST

Rivers Of Nihil has confirmed headlining performances in Arkansas, New Mexico, Iowa, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee through September and October during the off-dates of their North American tour supporting The Contortionist. The full, month-long journey begins on September 11 in Dallas, Texas and runs through October 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana and will find Rivers Of Nihil performing their latest full-length, the critically adored The Work, in its entirety with the bonus of a special encore on all headlining dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

11 - The Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 – Vino’s – Little Rock, AR*

13 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

14 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

15 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM*

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

18 - El Rey Theater - Los Angeles, CA

19 - The Alpine - Reno, NV*

20 - Bossanova - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Metro Music Hall -Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

25 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA*

26 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

28 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

29 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY*

30 - Le Studio TD -Montreal, QC

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

3 - Ace Of Cups - Cleveland, OH*

4 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

5 - The L - Horseheads, NY*

6 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

8 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

9 - Paradise - Boston, MA

11 - Arizona Pete's - Greensboro, NC

12 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

13 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

14 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

15 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

