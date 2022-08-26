RIVERS OF NIHIL Confirm Dates and Support For Faces Of Death European Tour 2022

For undisclosed reasons Archspire, Black Crown Initiate and To The Grave were forced to drop off River Of Nihil's Faces Of Death European tour. Fallujah, Inferi and Harbinger have now been confirmed as support. along with Allegaeon, who have remained on the bill. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid.

The tour schedule is as follows:

November

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

12 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

13 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

14 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

17 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

19 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

20 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

21 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

22 - Hannover, Germany - Béi Chéz Heinz

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje (SOLD OUT)

26 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

27 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

29 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

30 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

December

1 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

2 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

3 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club

Rivers of Nihil will be touring in support of their newest full-length, The Work, released last Fall on Metal Blade Records. Rivers of Nihil has never fit neatly into a box, but with 2018's Where Owls Know My Name, they transcended all labels applied to them. Returning in 2021 with The Work, they've forged further into new territory, delivering an album that's as cerebral as it is visceral, and that covers a staggering sonic range, definitively placing them in a category of their own.

Inarguably a dense, heavy collection, The Work is far too dynamic to be considered a solely metal record and there is a genuine warmth that shows through, particularly tracks like "Wait" and "Maybe One Day." Additionally, the band has incorporated far more clean vocals alongside the screaming that tears through many of the record's heavier tracks. Courtesy of their friend Zach Strouse, saxophone once again adds extra layers of atmosphere to the collection, utilizing baritone, soprano, and alto saxes to great effect.

(Photo - Mike Truehart)