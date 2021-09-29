RIVERS OF NIHIL Launch Music Video For "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes"; The Work Album Out Now

Last week, Rivers Of Nihil released their fourth full-length, The Work, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single, "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes" (directed by David Brodsky / mgenyc.com), can be viewed below.

Guitarist Brody Uttley comments: "'The Void From Which No Sound Escapes' is a song that was put together pretty early in the writing process for The Work. It features some familiar sounds that people have come to expect from our band, while also highlighting some new sounds and textures that we've never experimented with before."

The Work can be ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- deluxe box set (hardcover box includes: CD digipak (w/ bonus track), blue w/ black & white splatter vinyl, 52-page photo book, slipmat, and exclusive download content)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- silver w/ blue & black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- natural clear w/ black & red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- crystal clear w/ white & turquoise splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red / white melt vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- transparent orange w/ black swirls vinyl (Eyesore exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- silver / black marbled vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- aqua blue / canary yellow galaxy vinyl (US exclusive)

- white / cyan blue galaxy vinyl (US exclusive)

The Work tracklisting:

"The Tower (Theme from "The Work")"

"Dreaming Black Clockwork"

"Wait"

"Focus"

"Clean"

"The Void from Which No Sound Escapes"

"MORE?"

"Tower 2"

"Episode"

"Maybe One Day"

"Terrestria IV: Work"

"Clean" video:

Rivers of Nihil lineup:

Jake Dieffenbach - lead vocals

Brody Uttley - lead guitar, keyboards

Adam Biggs - bass, backing vocals

Jon Topore - rhythm guitar

Jared Klein - drums, backing vocals

(Photo - Mike Truehart)