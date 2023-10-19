RIVERS OF NIHIL Release New Digital Single "Hellbirds"; Official Music Video Streaming

In March 2023, Rivers Of Nihil wrapped up a recording session that saw the now four-piece band birth a considerable amount of new music featuring their previous bassist/backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist/bassist. This recording session also marked the first appearance of new guitarist Andy Thomas (ex-Black Crown Initiate), whose vocals also play prominently in the music, as a member of Rivers of Nihil.

These new singles are the first to showcase the band's new lineup in full-on collaboration, and demonstrates that while this is a new, brave sound with tons of potential, it also carries the band's classic energy.

The second of these new singles, "Hellbirds", is available today on all digital platforms. Check out the video for the new song, shot by David Brodsky & Allison Woest of My Good Eye Visuals, below.

Vocalist and bassist Adam Biggs had this to say about the latest single: "'Hellbirds' is a song that was actually largely written during the sessions for The Work. We couldn't find a place for the song on that album, but we knew it would see the light of day sometime because it's easily one of the heaviest songs we've ever written, and we've reworked it to display the raw power of the new lineup. The lyrics are written from the perspective of someone you might consider a 'typical' person in this day and age; worn out, drug addicted, nihilistic and living in the wake of so many things he can't control. It's an anthem for people who hail from dead end towns like us."

- Music and Lyrics by Rivers of Nihil

- Engineering, Mixing and Mastering by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland at Atrium Audio

- Additional engineering by Brody Uttley

European fans can catch Rivers Of Nihil live this fall when the band hits the road with Lorna Shore, label-mates Ingested, and Distant.

Rivers Of Nihil is:

Brody Uttley - guitars/keyboards

Adam Biggs - vocals/bass

Jared Klein - drums/vocals

Andy Thomas - guitar/vocals

(Photo - Mike Truheart)